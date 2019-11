GRAND CHUTE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – K9 Officer Luka recently joined the Grand Chute Police Department after returning from six weeks of intensive training in New Mexico with his handler, Officer Austin Weisnicht.

K9 Luka is a two year old pure bred German Shepard that replaces the departments previous K9 Officer, Eragon, which died from pneumonia after having emergency surgery back in August.

The community helped provide the necessary funds needed, roughly $20,000, to bring K9 Luka to Grand Chute.