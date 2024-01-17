(WFRV) – Authorities with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office say that one of their K9s, K9 Mattis, is receiving advanced medical care while he battles some serious medical conditions.

According to a Facebook post, K9 Mattis is said to have fallen ill suddenly over the weekend and is now in Madison receiving medical care.

Courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the advanced medical care being received is a means to help diagnose what the issue may be and to create a treatment plan.

At this time no other details are known, but the Brown County Sheriff’s Office did provide the following statement.