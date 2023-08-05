MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A K9 suffered minor injuries after being punched multiple times during the attempted arrest of a southcentral Wisconsin man who had numerous active warrants for his arrest.

According to the Madison Police Department, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on August 2 when officers were attempting to remove an unwanted man from a home along the 2900 block of Holborn Circle.

Authorities say the man, later identified as Gilbert Richards, had multiple active warrants and was known to have weapons.

Officers arrived at Holborn Circle and found that Richards, a 41-year-old from Madison, had barricaded himself inside the home. While forming a contact team to safely remove him, Richards reportedly ran out of a side door.

Richards allegedly refused requests to stop, jumped on a nearby pickup truck, and attempted to climb onto the roof of an apartment building. After reportedly refusing to comply with further commands, K9 Bowie was used to get Richards off of the truck.

Officers say that it was at this time that Richards began to allegedly punch and assault K9 Bowie.

Richards eventually complied with orders and was taken into custody after other less lethal methods were used to stop him from fleeing.

Subsequently, Richards was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to the Dane County Jail.

The 41-year-old was arrested for shoving and kicking police animals, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest, and a parole violation, officers say.

It was noted in the release that K9 Bowie suffered a minor injury but is expected to be okay. No other information was provided.