CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County were able to successfully bring a suspect into custody following an armed standoff Wednesday night thanks to K9 Rip.

In a release by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a domestic disorderly conduct situation in the village of Campbellsport at 9:09 p.m.

The complaint given to officials said that a man was pounded on a door refusing to leave and also mention that the man was armed with a handgun and was allegedly threatening to shoot and kill people.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to locate the suspect but say he did not comply with their commands and refused to show them his hands while yelling at them to shoot him.

Officials say they confirmed that the man did have a handgun holstered on him and acted quickly to set up a perimeter keeping the suspect in the front yard. Authorities then made sure that residents in the nearby area either evacuated or sheltered in place.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiator teams were then called to the scene in an attempt to resolve the armed standoff.

Authorities say that at 11:52 p.m., the SWAT team used less lethal beanbag rounds which lead to the suspect attempting to flee the scene on foot.

As he ran, officials say he pulled the handgun from his holster, at which point K9 Rip was immediately released. K9 Rip was able to down the suspect with an effective bite.

The bite caused the man to drop the handgun and allowed deputies to take him into custody. The man was then turned over to medical personnel on the scene to treat his bite wounds before being taken to the hospital for additional treatment.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says multiple charges are expected to come following the completion of an investigation.

No other details were made available at this time. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.