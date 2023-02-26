MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A K9 unit helped to track down two people who ran from the scene of a crash in southcentral Wisconsin after allegedly stealing a vehicle from outside a gas station.

A release from the Madison Police Department, states the truck was reportedly stolen on the 4600 block of Verona Road around 8:30 a.m. on February 16.

Roughly an hour later, officers were sent to a crash near John Nolen Drive. When authorities arrived, they noticed that the truck that had crashed was the one reported stolen.

According to the release, a man and a woman were seen running from the scene of the crash.

A K9 unit was called in to help with the search which was benefitted from footprints in the fresh snow. The search led authorities to a nearby wooded area, leading officers to form a perimeter until the suspects were taken into custody.

Timothy J. Smith, 28, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent and the woman was released, officers say.

Smith was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash before being taken to the Dane County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are being provided.