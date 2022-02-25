SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – DC and Marvel fans can now keep up with their favorite superheroes and villains at Sheboygan’s newest comic book store.

According to the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC), they, along with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-Green Bay, helped comic book fanatic Adrian Hackl open The Bugle.

“The Bugle is the first designated comic store in Sheboygan for almost two decades, and our hope is to create a long-lasting culture interested in the medium by offering current and vintage issues and collectibles,” Hackl said.

The Bugle, located at 1148 Union Avenue, offers readers a unique collection of new and vintage comics as well as prized collectibles.

The comic book store also promises customers new monthly releases from Marvel, DC, Image, Boom!, and other indie labels.

In the future, the SCDC said The Bugle hopes to play an active role in the community by showcasing local artists and writers.

To learn more about The Bugle, email YourDailyBugle@gmail.com or visit their Facebook.