Kansas farmer offers details on man charged in missing Diemel brothers case

BRAYMER, Mo. (WFRV) — A Kansas farmer shared details about the man charged in connection with the missing Diemel brothers.

David Foster, who runs a dairy operation in Kansas, spoke with Local 5’s Missouri affiliate, KCTV5, about Garland Nelson, the man charged with tampering with a vehicle driven by Nick and Justin Diemel.

According to KCTV5, Nelson had been doing business with several farmers, including Foster.

Foster told KCTV5 an arrangement he had with Nelson regarding cattle went sour over the winter.

In phone conversations recorded by Foster, Nelson reportedly mentions “the guys from Wisconsin” and that he was on the verge of harming himself or someone else.

Foster told KCTV5 the two stopped talking, so he began reaching out to Nelson’s other business contacts, including the Diemels. During these calls, Foster says he found out the Diemels were also frustrated with Nelson.

For more on this story, visit our sister station here.