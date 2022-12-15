KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kansas man, formerly from Keshena, Wisconsin has been charged with sexual assault of a child in an incident that allegedly happened in 2019 on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The charges were announced on December 13 by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 54-year-old Gerald Pamaska.

Pamaska, who currently lives in Lawrence, Kansas, faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 30 years and up to life in prison. Pamaska also faces supervised release and potential fines if convicted of the charge.

According to filed court documents, on or around July 25, 2019, Pamaska allegedly engaged in a sexual act with a child who was under 12 years of age at a location on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The indictment charges Pamaska with Aggravated Sexual Abuse. The Menominee Tribal Police Department and FBI investigated the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.