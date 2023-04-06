MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Kansas man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced Jimmy Castillo from Topeka, Kansas, to four years in prison for the methamphetamine-related charge.

According to a release, on February 19, 2022, based on information received during the course of a drug investigation, police officers approached Castillo as he exited a hotel in Onalaska, Wisconsin.

At the time, Castillo was wearing a grey backpack, and after authorities detained him, they found around 15.5 pound of methamphetamine.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Conley stated that Castillo possessed a massive amount of methamphetamine and its delivery into the community would have caused major ripple effects.

Judge Conley continued to say that Castillo admitted to officers he had transported methamphetamine on two occasions prior to his arrest.

The charge against Castillo is the result of a joint investigation by the La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Onalaska Police Department, and the Town of Campbell Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner prosecuted this case.