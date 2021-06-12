FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kansas plant that prints national sewing patterns to close, work being transferred to Neenah

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A plant in Manhattan that prints sewing patterns for most national sewing pattern companies is closing after more than 50 years.

McCall Pattern Company officials announced this week the plant will close by the end of the year. It currently employs 85 workers. A spokeswoman for Design Group, which owns McCall, says the work will be transferred to Neenah, Wisconsin.

At its height, the plant printed and folded about 200 million patterns a year. That’s dropped to 20 million to 30 million today. McCall’s printing plant has been based in Manhattan since 1969.

