(WFRV) – Two longtime hosts on 101.1 WIXX are reportedly leaving the station, following the recent retirement of Jim Murphy.

WIXX posted on its Facebook page that longtime morning radio hosts Katie and Nick decided to leave WIXX/Midwest Communications. The decision to leave comes after the recent retirement of Jim Murphy.

Katie and Nick have been with Midwest Communications for over twenty years, according to the Facebook post.

We thank them for their years (Katie – 20, Nick – 21) of service to Northeast Wisconsin. With Murphy’s recent emotional send-off still fresh, their wish for a quiet exit was honored. We will miss them and sincerely wish them the best. Stay tuned for the next chapter of WIXX mornings starting soon!! WIXX on Facebook

Katie Schurk also posted on Facebook announcing her and Nick’s decision to leave WIXX. The post mentioned that for the future the two will take time away to process the ‘life-altering decision’. The post also asked for respect for their privacy.

Nick’s post on Facebook was identical to Katie’s.

No additional information was provided.