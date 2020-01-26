Kaukauna: 1-year-old bald eagle released after rehabilitation

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of people gathered at Thousand Island Environmental Center on Saturday to celebrate Eagles Day and watch our nation’s bird take flight.

This event featured a 1-year-old bald eagle that was under rehabilitation at the Island Environmental Center.

After reaching nine pounds, the female bald eagle was ready to be released back into the wild on Saturday.

This event also included, eagle viewing along the Fox River and activities like crafts, coloring contests, and a chance to win door prizes all free of charge.