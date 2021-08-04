Kaukauna approves $30 million hotel and apartment complex in downtown

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Big changes are on the horizon for downtown Kaukauna. Kris Schuller reports the city is partnering with a Kenosha-based developer to build a $30 million hotel and apartment complex.

This three-acre plot of land owned by Kaukauna sits vacant now downtown. But soon it will be transformed into a $30 million community landmark.

“It’s huge, that land has been vacant for years,” said Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman.

Thanks to a vote Tuesday by Kaukauna City Council.

“The council approved a developer’s agreement, actually two agreements for two properties, located on the old car dealership lot,” said Penterman.

The city is partnering with Kenosha-based developers, looking to build a 68 room, Choice Hotel Brand Sleep Inn and Suites Hotel and a five-story, 101 unit apartment complex here, offering good views of the city.

“The land is elevated over the river, over the 1000 Islands Conservancy. You’ve got good views of that. We’ve owned it since 2018, ever since then we’ve been trying to get some type of development on that property,” said Penterman.

News of the development has many people smiling, especially business owners located nearby.

“In general, the whole downtown is going to be benefiting from this,” said Richard Langel.

Over at Richard’s Diamonds & Gems the owner says the apartments will create sought after living space downtown.

“Housing, they can’t have enough of it right now. They are building homes everywhere,” said Langel.

And the hotel will bring many new customers to Alison Zimmerman’s coffee shop.

“It’s a stone’s throw from us, so people coming in and out of town, coffee shops are just a comforting place to go. So hopefully we’re going to see some nice action from that,” said Zimmerman.

“This is a nearly $31 million project with a $15 million assessed value – it’s huge for our city, it’s a big boost,” Penterman said.

And if everything goes as planned Penterman says shovels will break ground by the end of September.

Hotel construction should be completed by the start of the 2022 Packers season. The apartment complex to follow – opening summer 2023.