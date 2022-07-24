Rendering of the Apartment Complex for Lawe Street in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the summer of 2021, a $30 million project was announced for downtown Kaukauna as part of a hotel/apartment complex development.

However, due to supply issues, the City of Kaukauna Common Council has approved the project to be two 5-story 90-unit market-rate apartments.

The apartment complex will be built in the currently vacant lot of 222 Lawe Street and is described as ‘luxury class’ with amenities that include wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, balconies, and more.

Ranging from studio apartments to 3-bedroom units, the buildings will strive to be ‘one of the most environmentally friendly buildings in the state.’

“This is a high-end, environmentally friendly development that will not only change the City’s skyline but also change the City’s commercial core,” said the Director of Planning & Community Development for the City of Kaukauna, Joe Stephenson. “Located right in the heart of Kaukauna, the complex will have a tremendously positive impact on all our local businesses and help to breathe new life into the City’s Uptown and Downtown districts.”

A final site plan for the apartment project will go to the City Plan Commission for final approval next month, with plans to break ground in the fall.

Completion of the project is anticipated for the fall of 2023.