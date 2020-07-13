FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kaukauna Aurora BayCare clinic opens

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A new Aurora BayCare outpatient clinic opened its doors to the Kaukauna community on July 13.

“With our Kaukauna facility conveniently located just off Interstate 41, more people will have convenient access to comprehensive, integrated health care they need,” said Daniel Meyer, president of Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Aurora BayCare announced plans for the Kaukauna location in December 2018. It houses outpatient surgery, urgent care plus, primary and specialty care. In addition to those services, physical therapy, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, lab services, diagnostics and imaging, including a mobile MRI, will be available to patients.

The surgery center is scheduled to open in fall of 2020, according to Aurora BayCare.

“Our vibrant county is rapidly growing, and so we’re proud to partner with Aurora BayCare to bring these essential services to our community, from primary care to orthopedics to urgent care plus,” said Kaukauna Mayor Anthony Penterman. “This facility will eliminate travel for a great number of our residents who currently are commuting several miles to receive the care they need.”

In October 2019, WFRV got a sneak peek of the Aurora BayCare facility.

Aurora BayCare has enacted certain safety measures for visitors in light of the coronavirus:

  • Virtual check-in through the Advocate Aurora LiveWell app for seamless, low contact arrival.
  • Everyone goes through a COVID-19 screening before entering this location.
  • Anyone who enters the facility must wear a mask. If a person does not have a mask, one will be provided.
  • Staggered appointment times reduce traffic, minimize social contact, and create safe spaces for all.

