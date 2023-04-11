KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you are on the hunt for old school candy or homemade desserts in a welcoming atmosphere, look no further than Sweet Treats, Candies & Sweets in Kaukauna.

Since it opened in January, Sweet Treats has been a hit in the community. This candy store and bakery has been in the making for more than two decades by owner Stacey Hummell.

She says, “It’s just always been fun for me to try new recipes. It’s like my own little chemistry lab in my kitchen.”

No matter if you’re an ice cream lover, craving some old school taffy, or you are in the mood for their famous peanut butter balls, Sweet Treats has something for every type of sweet tooth.

Hummell says the best part about managing her own business is serving customers of all ages.

“I like interacting with my customers and finding out, we have a lot of repeat customers that they walk in the door and you know exactly what they want,” Hummell says.

Sweet Treats also hosts a variety of specials and events all year round. If you want to know more, you can visit their website.