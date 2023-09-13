GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kaukauna-based frozen pizza manufacturer announced on Wednesday that its pizza has been named the official Pizza of the Green Bay Packers.

In a release from Bernatello’s Foods, the company’s “Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pizza,” a frozen pizza line known for its award-winning Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, high-quality meat and veggie toppings, and bold flavorful sauce will now be available in the concession stands at each Packers home game.

“Our partnership with the Green Bay Packers is monumental for us as a company. The legacy that the Packers have built, not only in this state but across the country and the world, is second to none; to be one of their partners is extremely exciting.” -Chad Schultz, President of Bernatello’s Foods.

Along with being named the official pizza of the Packers, the Brew Pub Pizza line has introduced the following four unique Packer-themed pizzas:

The Kicker (jalapeno popper)

Stadium Steak (Philly cheese steak)

BBQ Blitz (smoked chicken with BBQ sauce)

Pick Six (six meat)

Each of these new pizzas can be bought and taken home from grocery stores all throughout the state of Wisconsin.

For more information about Bernatello’s Foods and Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pizza, visit the company’s website.