Kaukauna bridge getting closer to receiving state funding for repairs

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) -- City officials say Kaukauna's Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge is closer to receiving state funding to make necessary improvements based on orders from the U.S. Coast Guard.

In a press release from Representative Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna), Kaukauna is currently under orders of the Coast Guard to make Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge operational by May 2021.

This week, the state's Joint Finance Committee has expressed its intent to support funding needed to repair the once-decommissioned lift bridge to make it functional.

Because the bridge is on a local street, it would qualify for funding from Wisconsin's local bridge program and its matching state funding. Currently, the law does not allow the project to receive support because this section of roadway received a "sufficient rating."

An estimated $200,000 has been invested by Kaukauna to repair the bridge. Total repairs are estimated to cost $2.2 million.

This is a developing story and Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.