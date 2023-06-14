KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – City officials in Kaukauna are noticing a rise in vandalism and have taken necessary action to try and combat the issue.

According to a Facebook post, Kaukauna has had multiple vandalism incidents at parks, on different surfaces/structures, and stolen street signs.

To combat the issue, city officials say they will close park bathrooms at dusk until further notice.

(City of Kaukauna)

(City of Kaukauna)

(City of Kaukauna)

(City of Kaukauna)

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” said the City of Kaukauna.

In addition, the Kaukauna Police Department is asking anyone with information on the recent vandalism incidents to come forward.

No additional details were provided.