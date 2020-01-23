Kaukauna Choir Director makes Grammy’s top 25 educators list

KAUKAUNA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Joy Paffenroth grew up in a family of music teachers.

The second year choir director at Kaukauna High School leads five different choirs consisting of more than 300 students.

Early last year, Joy found out she had been nominated by the school’s band director for the 2020 Music Educator Award handed out each year during the week of the Grammy Awards.

The Berlin native eventually wound up making the list of the top 25 semi-finalists announced last fall.

“It’s been quite a journey over the past year,” says Paffenroth, “to kind of go through all of this process and look at my teaching and my career in a little bit different way.”

“I just get up every day and I come to work and I try to have kids enjoy and be connected to each other and to music the way that I have been my whole life.”