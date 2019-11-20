Kaukauna couple among those honored with Governor’s Outstanding Adoptive Award

From left: Laura Gralton, Jockey Being Family Associate Director; Jeremy and Mandy Van Schyndel; Siri Uden; Nicholas and Abigail Farmer; DCF Secretary-designee Emilie Amundson; Wendy and Chris Attoe; Wendy and Steven Seifert; and Will Waller, Jockey Being Family Program Director.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — A Kaukauna couple was among five adoptive families honored on Tuesday with the 2019 Governor’s Outstanding Adoptive Award.

Mandy and Jeremy Van Schyndel are the parents of three biological children and two adopted children and are currently fostering one child. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) says the Van Schyndels have specialized skills working with children who have medical and other special needs and strive to keep strong relationships with biological families.

The Van Schyndels, as well as other recipients, were nominated by adoption workers, children’s advocates, and citizens from across the state who wanted to recognize the families they know who have opened their hearts and homes to children in need of a “forever” family.

Recipients were chosen based on their stories of dedication, commitment, and sacrifice made.

“The families honored today show us what true compassion and selflessness looks like,” said DCF Secretary-designee Emilie Amundson, “They have stepped forward and made sacrifices to build supportive, loving homes for children in need. We are eternally grateful for your dedication to Wisconsin’s children, youth and families and the differences you have made in our communities.”

Those also honored include:

Chris and Wendy Attoe of Chippewa Falls

Abigail and Nicholas Farmer of Reedsburg

Wendy and Steven Seifert from Greenbush

Siri Uden from Glendale

Although many Wisconsin families have made the commitment to adopt children, the event highlighted the need for more families to step forward to create these unique and special families through adoption.

“Last year, 748 children received a permanent, loving home through public adoption,” says Amundson, “While this is an amazing number, there are still children waiting for a stable home. I want to encourage families across Wisconsin to think about opening their hearts and homes so all children can have a safe and loving family to call their own.”

For more information about adoption, visit the DCF website.