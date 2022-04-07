KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Police Department has identified the bodies of the two found dead in a house on the 300 block of West 10th Street on Thursday.

Alicia Hoffman, 24, and Anthony Vance, 19, are the two individuals identified. Investigators say based on crime scene evidence and autopsy reports, Hoffman died of a gunshot wound and Vance died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials say the two were in a relationship.

This incident is still being investigated and no other information was released at this time.

