Kaukauna Dollar Tree sustains extensive damage after fire

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Fire Department is commending the quick actions of local Dollar Tree employee’s after a store fire on Saturday night.

According to Kaukauna Fire Department, fire crews responded around 7 p.m. to a fire at a local Dollar Tree store on 321 East Ann Street.

Upon arrival, crews say they noticed black smoke leaking out of the building. After entering the building, fire crews say they found heavy smoke and flames inside the center of the structure.

Fire crews share that they were able to stop the fire within 20 minutes and extensive damage was found to the contents of the store and the building.

Dollar Tree employees reported that no employees or patrons were inside of the store when fire crews arrived. Law enforcement adds the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

