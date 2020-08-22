Kaukauna duplex fire under investigation

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a Kaukauna duplex fire is under investigation.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fire in the 400 block of E. 20th Street shortly before 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire was reported to be on the exterior wall of the home.

Everyone inside the building was able to exit after a neighbor notified them that their home was on fire.

When crews arrived, they found the renter was spraying water with a hose on a 6’x6′ plywood campfire wood box, which held the fire at bay.

Kaukauna Fire was able to quickly extinguish the rest of the fire which had spread up the exterior wall of the home and into a basement window. Crews also reported the fire had extended into the basement ceiling.

No injuries were reported in the fire and no damage estimate is available at this time.

Kaukauna Fire says the cause remains under investigation.

