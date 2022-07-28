KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Munes Family is driven to help others in their community by collecting donations of school supplies to give back to local school districts.

Married couple Joseph and Jessi Munes came up with the idea for Operation: Fill the Hauler after struggling to afford school supplies for their children in the past.

Jessi says, “We just want to help families as much as possible, try to take that stress and that burden off of school supply shopping for the year.”

Donation boxes will be located outside the main ticket and pit entrance gates at the Wisconsin International Raceway where Joseph races.

If you are unable to make it to the race track, the Munes’ are inviting people to their home to drop off their donations.

“Our biggest thing is giving back to the community. That’s one of our biggest goals as a race team, as a family is to make sure we give back as much as we can,” Jessi says.

Donations will be accepted through August 14th, and monetary donations are also accepted. To find out which supplies they are looking for, you can visit their Amazon registry.