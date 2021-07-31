Kaukauna family faces nearly $40,000 worth of damages after garage fire, no injuries reported

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kaukauna family is facing an estimated $40,000 worth of damages after a fire erupted in their garage on Friday night.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, at around 9 p.m., firefighters responded to a home located in the 1900 block Augustine Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews say they discovered a detached garage filled with smoke, which was also leaking from the soffit. Fire Department personnel then made entry into the garage through a side door and quickly extinguishing the fire.

No one was reported injured during the incident and the family will be able to stay in their home. A preliminary investigation estimated the damage to the garage and its content may be nearly $40,000.

