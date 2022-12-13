APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The father accused of killing his two younger children back in 2020 was found guilty in Outagamie County Court on Tuesday afternoon and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

38-year-old Matthew Beyer was found guilty on both counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide and will not have the opportunity for extended supervision.

Beyer allegedly killed 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer in their Kaukauna home back in February 2020.

Authorities say they responded to a call in the 1200 block of Crooks Avenue just after 7:00 a.m. on that day in February and reportedly found the children dead with intentionally inflicted injuries.

Beyer was arrested in June 2020 in connection with the death of the two children.

Beyer lived in Manitowoc at the time and told officers he had not been to the Kaukauna home that night and stated that he had stayed home all night except for taking one trip to the local Kwik Trip.

However, a traffic camera video showed Beyer leaving his Manitowoc residence at around 2:30 a.m. and then returning at around 4:30 a.m. that same morning.

In June 2020, Beyer and another inmate allegedly made an attempt to escape the Outagamie County Jail.