Kaukauna fire chief says COVID-19 uptick causing ‘strain’ and ‘delayed responses,’ department urging residents to help slow the spread

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Fire Department is urging residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19 after an increase in coronavirus cases throughout the community is said to be putting a strain on the fire department’s effectiveness.

On Friday afternoon, Kaukauna Fire Chief Jake Carrel shared on Facebook the following statement:

“We all want nothing more than to get back to ‘normal’ but I urge all Kaukauna residents to please do everything in your power to help slow the spread of COVID-19. At the Kaukauna Fire Department, we are seeing a substantial increase in the number of COVID positive patients needing our emergency services and transport to the hospital. Unfortunately, many of these patients are seriously ill. This is putting an enormous strain on our ability to maintain the high level of service and readiness our community expects and deserves. These COVID-related calls are putting our units out of service longer due to the additional care required to treat these patients and the additional time for proper decontamination of equipment and personnel. This is leading to some delayed responses as well as times that we have no units or personnel available to respond to the next emergency. We are not at a breaking point yet, but the trend is alarming. Our firefighter/paramedics continue to put forth extraordinary efforts in serving Kaukauna during these difficult times. But I am here today to ask you to help us. I want to ensure that your fire department remains available to serve your family, friends, and neighbors in their time of need.”

Recently, Wisconsin has seen an uptick in new positive COVID-19 cases averaging around 6,168 new positive COVID-19 cases within the last seven days.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, DHS reports that all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing critically high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties are experiencing a growing trajectory in disease activity.