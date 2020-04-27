Kaukauna Fire crews battle fire at recycling facility for four hours, no significant damages reported

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Kaukauna relied on an unmanned hose line to initially control a fire at Goldin Iron and Metal Recycling Corporation on Sunday.

The Kaukauna Fire Department says they were dispatched to 300 Farmland Drive at around 3:37 p.m. after a passerby noticed a fire within the recycling facility. Upon arrival, crews found heavy black smoke on the top of a pile of scrap/recycling metal spanning 100 feet in width and 30 feet into the air. The facility was closed at the time and there were no employees on scene.

Crews were able to control the fire after four hours. Because burning certain metals can be extremely hazardous and react dangerously when water is applied, crews used the unmanned hose line to intially control the fire and ensure safety.

Kaukauna Fire says the business owners were able to assist in controlling the fire by providing cranes and heavy equipment to smother the fire. The metal involved in the fire is for fire, so business owners reported no significant property damage or financial loss.

Photo courtesy Kaukauna Fire Department

Photo courtesy Kaukauna Fire Department

Photo courtesy Kaukauna Fire Department

Photo courtesy Kaukauna Fire Department

Authorities say they’re grateful for the citizen who alerted dispatch after noticing the fire, ultimately reducing the potential damages to the business.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5