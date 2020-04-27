1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kaukauna Fire crews battle fire at recycling facility for four hours, no significant damages reported

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Kaukauna Fire Department

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Kaukauna relied on an unmanned hose line to initially control a fire at Goldin Iron and Metal Recycling Corporation on Sunday.

The Kaukauna Fire Department says they were dispatched to 300 Farmland Drive at around 3:37 p.m. after a passerby noticed a fire within the recycling facility. Upon arrival, crews found heavy black smoke on the top of a pile of scrap/recycling metal spanning 100 feet in width and 30 feet into the air. The facility was closed at the time and there were no employees on scene.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Crews were able to control the fire after four hours. Because burning certain metals can be extremely hazardous and react dangerously when water is applied, crews used the unmanned hose line to intially control the fire and ensure safety.

Kaukauna Fire says the business owners were able to assist in controlling the fire by providing cranes and heavy equipment to smother the fire. The metal involved in the fire is for fire, so business owners reported no significant property damage or financial loss.

  • Photo courtesy Kaukauna Fire Department
  • Photo courtesy Kaukauna Fire Department
  • Photo courtesy Kaukauna Fire Department
  • Photo courtesy Kaukauna Fire Department

Authorities say they’re grateful for the citizen who alerted dispatch after noticing the fire, ultimately reducing the potential damages to the business.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"