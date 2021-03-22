GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Kaukauna Fire Department purchases life-saving LUCAS devices

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to awarded grant money and collected donations, the Kaukauna Fire Department says they have the tools necessary to do what they call ‘quality CPR’ using their newly purchased Lucas CPR devices.

The Department shared that it has purchased two Lucas CPR devices which they can now use on patients as young as 8 years old.

Crews say that they have a relatively small department and so the new devices help free up an extra set of hands with every heart attack called in.

The City of Kaukauna Fire Department Chief Jake Carrell shares, “Survival rates can be as low as 5%. We feel that with some real effort we can improve that number drastically.”

 Last year, in Kaukauna, there were 50 calls for patients with no pulse, so the need for the highest quality of CPR is expected to have a huge positive impact.

BayCare Clinic and Firehouse Subs are among the groups pitching in to purchase the devices which are reported to cost around $16,000 each. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia

FC Wisconsin helps athletes juggle club and high school soccer

The Driveway