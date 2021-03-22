Kaukauna Fire Department purchases life-saving LUCAS devices

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to awarded grant money and collected donations, the Kaukauna Fire Department says they have the tools necessary to do what they call ‘quality CPR’ using their newly purchased Lucas CPR devices.

The Department shared that it has purchased two Lucas CPR devices which they can now use on patients as young as 8 years old.

Crews say that they have a relatively small department and so the new devices help free up an extra set of hands with every heart attack called in.

The City of Kaukauna Fire Department Chief Jake Carrell shares, “Survival rates can be as low as 5%. We feel that with some real effort we can improve that number drastically.”

Last year, in Kaukauna, there were 50 calls for patients with no pulse, so the need for the highest quality of CPR is expected to have a huge positive impact.

BayCare Clinic and Firehouse Subs are among the groups pitching in to purchase the devices which are reported to cost around $16,000 each.