Kaukauna Fire Dept. responds to Crooks Ave. garage fire, commending 10-year-old for quick action

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a fire on Crooks Ave. after a 10-year-old spotted smoke and alerted their mother.

According to a release, the fire crew says the rear of a commercial garage looked to be on fire with black smoke coming from within the roof when they responded around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

The fire department says the fire was spotted by a 10-year-old resident who asked her mother to dial 911.

Crooks Avenue/HWY 55 was shut down to access a fire hydrant for water supply while the crew battled the fire.

After investigation, the department says the fire likely started from the exhaust of a pellet stove used to heat the building.

Officials say no one was inside of the garage at the time of the fire and the building suffered heavy damage to the rear section and roof of the garage.

Fire personnel commends the resident who spotted the fire and contacted 911 for taking quick and proper actions in the case of a fire.

