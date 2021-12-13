Kaukauna first graders pack meal bags for needy in community

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV)-It’s a project designed to get kids excited about giving back to their communities.

A big project for a little group of humans at the Park Community Charter School in Kaukauna.

“We made meal kits for families that don’t have food,” says first-grader Bailey.

On Monday, Bailey and her first-grade classmates decorated paper grocery bags with holiday designs. They then stuffed the bags with meal kits that were later distributed to families in need in the community.

“I hope that they see that they can make an impact, that it takes just one small act,” says Angela Schneider who is the Assistant Library Director at Kaukauna Public Library.

The Kaukauna Public Library helped facilitate the project. First graders took a field trip to the library to hear a story called ‘Stone Soup’ which tells the tale of a group of people who all pitch in one ingredient to make a soup that feeds the whole community.

The first graders at Park Community Charter School filled 25 meal bags on Monday morning. The whole school contributed in donating the items that went into the bags.

“The younger we learn that we can make a difference with just a small act of kindness, those become adults that understand the importance of a small act of kindness,” says Schneider.

Midwest Carriers also donated additional meal bags bringing the total to 75. Lamer’s Dairy donated milk and eggs that got included with the meals. These groups distributed the meals at Kaukauna Public Library on Monday evening.