Kaukauna High hosts second-annual ‘Breaking Boundaries’ triathlon

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kaukauna High School (KHS) hosted their second-annual “Breaking Boundaries” triathlon Friday, promoting and supporting a healthy lifestyle while challenging social, emotional, and physical abilities.

School staff says the adaptive triathlon was created to give high school students with disabilities the opportunity to participate in a day filled with activity, cheering, and community support.

Teachers say their students have been training since mid-March and were prepared for a great day full of friendly competition.

Courtesy: Morgan Clark

Courtesy: Morgan Clark

Courtesy: Morgan Clark

Courtesy: Morgan Clark

Courtesy: Morgan Clark

Courtesy: Morgan Clark

Courtesy: Morgan Clark



The event started around 9 a.m. with a send-off for participants, similar to those held for student-athletes heading to state competitions. The KHS band was on-hand, along with students and staff from the high school to get the event started, wishing the competitors well and seeing them off.

A few minutes later, students left to begin the triathlon at the Heart of the Valley YMCA.

The day of friendly competition consisted of:

Zumba classes at the YMCA

Biking from the YMCA to the Recyclist Bicycle Company

Running/walking to the Bank of Kaukauna Stadium at Kaukauna High School

Ending with a celebratory lunch and a closing picture

Organizers say fans were encouraged to join participants along the CE trail route, with masks being highly encouraged. Immediate family members were able to cheer and welcome athletes to the finish line inside the Bank of Kaukauna Stadium.