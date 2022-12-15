KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of the holidays, you typically think of joy and laughter. However, in reality, it can be a stressful time for families.

This is especially true for high school students. So, Kaukauna High School is helping students deal with that stress through its Merry Mental Health program.

During Merry Mental Health, Kaukauna High School staff members host sessions that provide students with fun holiday activities.

These activities include caroling around the school, card making, crocheting, meditation, blanket making, coloring, cookie decorating, and so much more.

The event culminates on December 23 with a visit from Santa with holiday music and hot cocoa in the commons.

Each day a student participates in a Merry Mental Health activity, they can enter a raffle for prizes, including gaming gear and gift cards to local businesses.

This program is a collaboration between the Kaukauna High School’s National Honor Society, Ghost Crew, and Sources of Strength organizations alongside the Center for Suicide Awareness.

