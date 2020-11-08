Kaukauna holds pop-up pantry to help those in need

Kaukauna, Wis. (WFRV) The Electric City did something on Saturday, that’s not too shocking more or less reflective of the good-natured people in the Fox Valley.

Instead ofchecking out books, the Kaukauna public library staff and volunteers stacked boxes of food to give residents who might go hungry.

Ashley Thiem-Menning, Kaukauna’s library director says, “We’re doing a drive-thru pop-up food pantry and so we’re going to feed about one hundred cars today. We have live music in three different locations so as they wait in line to pick out their items.”

A line of cars wrapped completely around the Kaukauna public library, at one point, and represents just how need during the pandemic has not diminished.

Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman was on hand to help serve those in need in his community.

Thiem-Menning says, “Since the pandemic has come, we’ve been putting our carts out every day and by the end of the day, they’re empty every day, which was not always the case prior to the pandemic. So we’re definitely seeing an increased need in our community.”

Julie Wilke, the lead volunteer with the Oshkosh area community pantry says, “I’m going to say that the need has increased because normally the shop at the Oshkosh area community pantry is once a month per family and for the last four months, they’ve been allowing people to come in twice a month.”

The Oshkosh area community pantry chipped in to help this pop-up pantry by giving their surplus perishable foods.

Wilke says, “This was our way of helping the people in Kaukauna. The Oshkosh area food pantry is a large pantry, so when we receive donations and we can offer assistance; we do. Any way we can help just makes me happy.”