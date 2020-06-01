Closings
Kaukauna house fire results in $55,000 in damages

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Fire Department is investigating a fire in a single-family home early Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Dixon Street at around 3:25 a.m. Upon arrival, Kaukauna Fire crews found flames had engulfed two sides of the building.

Officials say they were able to knock down the fire with hose lines attacking from both sides of the home. The Little Chute Fire Department assisted in extinguishing and overhauling the fire.

At least one person was home at the time the fire started, according to Kaukauna Fire. That person left the area before the fire department arrived but later returned.

Authorities are reminding the public to have working smoke detectors on all levels of homes.

Estimated losses for the home were $55,000, according to Kaukauna Fire.

