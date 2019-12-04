Live Now
Kaukauna: I-41 on-ramp from WIS 55 closing for maintenance Dec. 5

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says there will be a ramp closure at the I-41/WIS 55 interchange on Thursday, December 5, due to bridge maintenance.

Crews will conduct maintenance on the northbound I-41 overpass at Maloney Road in Kaukauna.

The northbound I-41 on-ramp from WIS 55 will close on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The right lane on northbound I-41 will also be closed from WIS 55 to Maloney Road during deck repairs.

Maintenance operation schedules can change due to weather and maintenance crew manpower. For the latest maintenance schedules and locations in northeast Wisconsin, please see the highway maintenance traffic impact website at https://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/schedule/.

