Kaukauna library opens new interactive learning garden

KAUKAUNA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The David & Rita Nelson Family Interactive Learning Garden at the Kaukauna Public Library officially opened to the public on Friday, October 4th at 9:00a with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Kaukauna Public Library has been working on the project since 2014.

The garden has an educational concept, consisting of themed spaces referred to as classrooms.

The Biology Classroom will feature a butterfly garden and raised bed planters for youth to grow vegetables in while The Literature Classroom will feature whimsical literary sculptures as well as seating areas for people to read, write, or collaborate in.

The Music Classroom features four outdoor musical pieces, bongos, a keyboard, a marimba, and glockenspiel for people of all ages to play on.

The Art Classroom includes additional seating and space for people to create including easels for painting and drawing.

The History Classroom includes a rocky play area, seating, and a canoe to play in and The Archaeology Classroom has a large sandbox with plenty of room for youngsters to dig.

The lower portion of the garden includes an amphitheater, with seating for 70.

Major sponsors of the project include the David & Rita Nelson Family Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, the Stumpf Family Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, Bank of Kaukauna, Milbach Construction Services, Co., Kaukauna Utilities, Van Zeeland Manufacturing, and the Environmental Fund of the Kaukauna Area Community Family of Funds.

For more information on the library and their programming head to https://kaukaunalibrary.org/