Kaukauna man arrested, 27 counts of possession of child porn recommended

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kaukauna man has been arrested and booked into jail following an Internet Crimes Against Children investigating.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says investigators completed their investigation on Wednesday.

Samuel Pynenberg, 48, was arrested and booked into the Outagamie County Jail as a result of the investigation.

Authorities say charges of 27 counts of Possession of Child Pornography will be sent to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pynenberg is a registered sex offender and was on extended supervision for a prior conviction of Possession of Child Pornography in 2015.

He served three years in prison for that case and was serving 10 years on extended supervision.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.