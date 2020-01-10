Closings
Kaukauna man arrested for 10 counts of possession of child pornography

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — A Kaukauna man has been arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Kaukauna Police say 57-year-old Daniel Du Fresne was arrested Thursday night and has been booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

Police say they received a tip that Du Fresne was downloading and sharing child pornography using social media apps.

Numerous images and videos were reportedly located on Du Fresne’s computer by investigators.

Kaukauna Police say they continue to investigate the incident.

