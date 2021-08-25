Kaukauna man arrested for 5th OWI, drove UTV illegally in Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wrightstown Police Officer arrested a Kaukauna man after he was speeding with a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) on CTH U.

According to authorities, on August 24 around 7:45 p.m., a Wrightstown Police Officer saw a UTV speeding on CTH U north of STH 96. The Wrightstown Police Department also stated that UTVs are not allowed to travel in the Village of Wrightstown.

The officer tried to stop the UTV for the multiple violations, but it sped off and lost the officer. Later, the officer found the UTV parked next to a garage.

After locating the driver and doing an initial investigation, the officer arrested a 53-year-old Kaukauna man for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated – 5th Offense.

There was no further information released.

