FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kaukauna man arrested for 5th OWI, drove UTV illegally in Wrightstown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wrightstown Police Officer arrested a Kaukauna man after he was speeding with a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) on CTH U.

According to authorities, on August 24 around 7:45 p.m., a Wrightstown Police Officer saw a UTV speeding on CTH U north of STH 96. The Wrightstown Police Department also stated that UTVs are not allowed to travel in the Village of Wrightstown.

The officer tried to stop the UTV for the multiple violations, but it sped off and lost the officer. Later, the officer found the UTV parked next to a garage.

After locating the driver and doing an initial investigation, the officer arrested a 53-year-old Kaukauna man for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated – 5th Offense.

There was no further information released.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Pat Connaughton Wins Golf Outing

Neil Seering's Adversity

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Freedom roll, Team of the Week