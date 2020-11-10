Kaukauna man arrested for attempted sexual assault of child, more

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kaukauna man has been arrested following an online Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.
The Fox Valley Metro Police Department says 43-year-old Timothy Manns of Kaukauna was booked into the Outagamie County Jail on Monday for three charges:
- Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime (Felony)
- Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (Felony)
- Child Enticement (Felony)
Authorities say their investigation shows Manns had been messaging with an undercover officer posing as a minor female online.
Manns reportedly drove to the Village of Kimberly to meet with the female. Instead, he was met by Fox Valley Metro officers and taken into custody without incident.
