Kaukauna man found dead inside a car in Dane Co., Hartland woman arrested

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a Kaukauna man’s body that was found inside a car in Cambridge after the driver was arrested for an altercation with police.

The Dane County sheriff’s office says a 28-year-old Hartland woman was arrested Monday shortly before the body was discovered. No details have been released about the cause of death, although authorities say it appears the person died in some other location.

The driver, who was identified as Angelina Ruesch, was arrested after displaying a gun and ignoring commands from law enforcement.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says that officers originally responded to a gas station about a woman asking people for money and a ride. Ruesch reportedly showed a handgun and refused to follow commands. Authorities used a taser but that was reportedly ineffective.

Local 5’s CBS affiliate in Milwaukee says the 34-year-old man was from Kaukauna.

The suspect is tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest while armed, disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.