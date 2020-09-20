FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kaukauna man found shot, Calumet County Sheriff’s Office search for suspects of interest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest who are believed to be involved in a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Blue Sapphires Cabaret in the Village of Harrison for a report of a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival in the parking lot, police found a 40-year-old Kaukauna man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

After an initial investigation, deputies determined there was an altercation between several individuals when the victim was shot in his vehicle.

Authorities note the weapon was recovered at the scene.

According to officials, the two men pictured below are said to be Hispanic were reported to have been involved in the altercation.

Both men were allegedly seen leaving the area in a white Ford F-150 crew cab pickup truck traveling west on Highway 114 toward the City of Menasha.

This investigation remains ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to contact their office at 920-849-2335 if they recognize either man or have any further information on this investigation.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense