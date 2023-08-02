WOODVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old Kaukauna man was arrested after leading authorities on a dangerous pursuit on Wednesday evening.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle shortly after 5:00 p.m. traveling southbound on Elm Road near County Highway M in the Town of Woodville. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says that the vehicle was not displaying license plates.

The vehicle allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed, and officials attempted to use a tire deflation device to end the pursuit. In order to avoid the tire deflation device, the suspect drove into the ditch and then returned to the road, eluding law enforcement.

The pursuit continued to Lakeshore Drive and County Highway EE before authorities called off the pursuit due to safety concerns for the other drivers on the roadway.

The vehicle continued driving southbound on State Highway 55 toward the Village of Stockbridge, reportedly weaving into oncoming traffic and running a vehicle off the road.

Due to the escalating reckless driving behavior, deputies again attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle took off again, and three tire deflation devices were deployed, all successfully.

After the third deployment, the vehicle came to a stop on State Highway 55 near High Cliff Road in the Village of Harrison.

The Kaukauna man was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies learned that his driver’s license was revoked, and he was out on bond. Inside the vehicle was allegedly drug paraphernalia.

No further details were provided.