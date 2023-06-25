WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 47-year-old man reportedly drowned while swimming in Marinette County’s Butterfly Lake on Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call of a possible drowning in Butterfly Lake around 4 p.m. on June 24.

When first responders arrived, a deputy got in the water and was able to help others in recovering the man, later identified as John Van Rossum, and immediately administered CPR until rescue arrived.

The release states that Van Rossum, who is from Kaukauna, was transported to a Marinette hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say that “Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.”

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wausaukee Fire Department, Wausaukee Rescue, Aurora Bay Area Medical Center Paramedics, and the Middle Inlet Fire Department Dive Team.

No other information was provided. If more details are released, Local 5 will update this story.