Kaukauna man sentenced for heroin and fentanyl overdoses

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- A Kaukauna man, Leslie Brown, has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars and 10 years extended supervision for 1st-degree reckless homicide.

The incident happened in late 2015 when the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Kaukauna Police Department and Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) investigated three heroin and/or fentanyl overdose saves and one heroin and fentanyl overdose death in the area.

Investigators identified Brown as the source of the drugs for all four victims. Undercover investigators purchased heroin from Brown and were able to gain a search warrant for his residence in Kaukauna where they found 11.3 grams of heroin/fentanyl and 3.5 grams of marijuana.

