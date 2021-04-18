FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kaukauna man seriously injured after motorcycle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Kaukauna man sustained serious injuries following a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, just after 8 p.m., deputies responded to CTY TK JJ just north of STH 96 for reports of a single-vehicle crash. Officials say the crash involved one motorcycle that was being driven by a 43-year-old man from Kaukauna.

Authorities say the victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to a local hospital for additional medical attention.

The crash remains under investigation. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Kaukauna First Responders, Kaukauna Ambulance, Town of Vandenbroek Fire Department, City of Kaukauna Police Department and the Outagamie County Highway Department.

