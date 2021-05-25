Kaukauna Mayor talks new subdivisions, return of 2021 summer events in Community Update

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics in the latest Community Update.

Mayor Penterman mentioned multiple projects that could bring more housing opportunities to Kaukauna. Some commercial redevelopment could make its way to Kaukauna including a 3-story 67 unit hotel and a 5-story 101 unit apartment complex with underground parking. Those potential projects are near the upper downtown area of Kaukauna.

New subdivisions are also in the work as Mayor Penterman says between 150-175 residential homes are scheduled to be built this year. The homes are a combination of both single-family and two-family houses. Mayor Penterman also said there are two new subdivisions being built in Kaukauna.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused multiple events in 2020 to be postponed or even canceled. In 2021, multiple events are returning to Kaukauna after a one-year hiatus.

Mayor Penterman mentioned the following events that are planned for the summer of 2021:

June 2 – Live from Hydro Park

June 8-12 – Electric City Experience

June 19 – Farmers Market

July 3 – Firecracker 5k

The municipal pool master plan could bring multiple more activities to do Kaukauna’s current pool. Mayor Penterman says they are working on it right now and plan to bring a splash pad, an aqua climbing wall and an 18-hole mini-golf course. Currently, the area is just grass and shrubs.