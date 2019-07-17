Kaukauna mayor working to ensure bridge repair has “least possible cost to property owners”

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — Kaukauna’s mayor says he is working to ensure the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge is repaired “at the least possible cost to the property owners.”

In July 2018, the United States Coast Guard sent a letter to city officials stating the bridge must operate as a drawbridge no later than May 1, 2021.

Making the bridge operational for the first time since the late 1980’s comes with a hefty price tag. According to city officials, total repairs are estimated to cost $2.2 million.

Early in June, officials estimated the city had invested $200,000 to repair the bridge. The city anticipated they would receive state funding through the 2019-2021 budget signed into law by Governor Tony Evers in the first week of July.

Unfortunately for the city, Gov. Evers vetoed the funding.

Wednesday, Kaukauna Mayor Anthony Penterman said he has “spoken to a large number of citizens concerning the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge.”

Mayor Penterman says he, and many of the citizens he spoke with, is not convinced the economic development a recent study indicated the area would receive from the bridge repairs will be seen.

Despite this, Mayor Penterman says the U.S. Coast Gaurd’s order to make the drawbridge operational should not be ignored.

“I will do whatever is necessary to limit the amount of monies that the City is required to put towards the bridge rehabilitation. I, and I believe our other elected officials, will never agree to have the City of Kaukauna fund the rehabilitation project in its entirety. However, we must acknowledge that the United States Coast Guard does have jurisdiction and authority to require the drawbridge to be operational,” says Mayor Penterman.

“My job is to make sure it is at the least possible cost to the property owners in the City.”